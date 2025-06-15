AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.40. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 89,046 shares traded.

AIkido Pharma Stock Down 7.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

