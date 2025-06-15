120,222 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

