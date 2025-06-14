VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
