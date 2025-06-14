Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

