Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,052,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,201,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $250.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

