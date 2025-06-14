Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Unilever by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $11,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:UL opened at $62.62 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

