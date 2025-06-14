Troy Wichterman Sells 1,042 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $24,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,434.50. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Troy Wichterman sold 583 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $13,094.18.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Troy Wichterman sold 932 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $18,742.52.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $582,067.42.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 million. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

