Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tobam lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,487 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,736,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,200 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,210,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 5,526.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI opened at $27.64 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

