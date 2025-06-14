Thomasville National Bank Sells 142 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.76. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

