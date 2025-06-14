The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $613.07 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.