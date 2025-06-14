State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Lowered by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,071 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises approximately 13.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.40% of State Street worth $360,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

