Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Declines By 78.6%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BABX stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,302,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 5,169.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

