Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 84.2%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $16.59.
About Fuji Electric
