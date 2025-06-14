Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 84.2%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

