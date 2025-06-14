Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 55.0%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $606.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.73.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($87.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($84.20) by ($3.60). As a group, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

