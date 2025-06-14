Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Raised by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after buying an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after buying an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after buying an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,275,000 after buying an additional 5,291,706 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.