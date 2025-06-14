Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,778,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $8,890,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $195.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.54. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $194.62 and a one year high of $321.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

