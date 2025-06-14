Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

IJR opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

