Rockland Trust Co. Has $675,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

