Rockland Trust Co. Has $579,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $97.00 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

