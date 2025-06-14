Richard M. Cohen Buys 3,100 Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Cohen acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,195. This represents a 20.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.