Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,961,000 after buying an additional 290,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,409,000 after acquiring an additional 59,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,826,000 after acquiring an additional 165,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

