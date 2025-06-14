OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,876,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,618,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,701,000 after buying an additional 844,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,933,000 after buying an additional 807,690 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.