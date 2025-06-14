Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of OXY stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.