Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4%

NVO stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.