NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 586 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

