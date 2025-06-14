NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day moving average is $502.76.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

