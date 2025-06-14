New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 7,800 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Timken Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Timken stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

