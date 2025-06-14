New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,361 shares of company stock valued at $106,359,058. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $480.62 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.81 and a 200-day moving average of $391.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.