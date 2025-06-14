New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $320,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at $283,135,018.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $552.68 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $596.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6,141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.71.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

