New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Comerica by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Comerica by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Comerica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.95.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

