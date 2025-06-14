New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $257.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $279.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

