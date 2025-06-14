NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.53. NET Power shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 98,806 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPWR. Barclays cut shares of NET Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NET Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.44). Equities analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in NET Power by 481.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NET Power by 1,655.5% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NET Power by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 332,554 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NET Power by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 331,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NET Power by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

