Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Boosted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $298.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

