Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

