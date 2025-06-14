Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.52. Kohl’s shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 608,005 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Kohl’s Stock Down 6.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

