Kevin R. Hoben Sells 972 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin R. Hoben sold 972 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $30,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 898,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,716.15. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Omega Flex Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.71%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omega Flex by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
