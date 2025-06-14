Kelly Financial Group LLC Acquires 36,395 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 547.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,103,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,752,000 after acquiring an additional 484,636 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

JMOM opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

