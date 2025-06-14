iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,193 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

