iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the May 15th total of 346,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 484,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.6%

AAXJ stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,961,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 640.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

