Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,513,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,785.08 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,365.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,892.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,921.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

