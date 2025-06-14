Insider Buying: MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Buys A$39,688.05 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Warburton bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.15 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,688.05 ($25,771.46).
MA Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.17.
About MA Financial Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MA Financial Group
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.