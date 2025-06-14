Insider Buying: MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Buys A$39,688.05 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Warburton bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.15 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,688.05 ($25,771.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.17.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

