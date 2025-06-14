Howard Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 56,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $26,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,816,925 shares of company stock valued at $215,448,358. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

