HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 20.2%

Shares of DFIC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

