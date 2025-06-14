Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $29.17 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 244,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

