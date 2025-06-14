Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,485 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $325.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.92 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

