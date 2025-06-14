Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $72.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

