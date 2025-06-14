Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.