Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $260.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.46. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

