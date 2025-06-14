GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Toast by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toast by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $45.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,145.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $418,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,043,964.38. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,341 shares of company stock valued at $25,249,141. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

