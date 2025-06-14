GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 320 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

